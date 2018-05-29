HUMBLE, Texas - People around the country took part in what's called The Murph Challenge Monday.

It's in honor of one of the Navy SEALs, Lt. Michael Murphy, who died in an infamous attack in Afghanistan that left a lone survivor, Marcus Lutrell. But it was Murphy who died while relaying their position, which ultimately led to Lutrell's rescue.

The workout does more than honor service members on Memorial Day. It's also a fundraiser for the Lieutenant Michael Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation.

This year's goal is to raise at least $250,000.

