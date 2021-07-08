Businesses in The Heights host modified version of White Linen Night after event canceled due to COVID-19

White Linen Night appeared to be in full swing, but COVID-19 still has a stronghold on the minds of many who want to enjoy a normal night out.

HOUSTON — It is the first weekend since the COVID-19 threat level in Harris County was raised back to red.

It urges unvaccinated residents to stay home and minimize contact with others.

In The Heights, White Linen Night was supposed to take place on Saturday but organizers decided to call off the event until next year because of the uncertainty with COVID-19.

Even though there were no street closures, people still made it out wearing white to enjoy the sights and sounds of The Heights.

However, as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads, the next hottest fashion statement for some was to mask up.

“No one’s here. It’s awful. I wish more people would come out," Jennifer Smith said.

“I have my mask in my pocket. If they get too close the mask goes on," Christine Crooks said.

In years past, the event has drawn thousands to 19th Street. This year the crowds are much smaller, but people want to have fun responsibly.

“I am masking up in all the stores. I’m masking up in our elevator today. This is the weekend that it’s time to mask up, vaccinated or not vaccinated," Crooks said.

“I’ve been vaccinated,” Smith said. “My family has been vaccinated, and so we’re out and about. If you haven’t gotten your vaccine, don’t be scared. Go get it.”

Harris County is urging unvaccinated people to stay home, but many say it comes down to personal responsibility.

“I don’t want to take any chances, and then I don’t really wear it when I’m outside, because it’s open air and it’s hot, and there’s a lot of people," said Allison Artlip. "But when I go inside I know that I keep it on just because that’s my preference.”

“I think people can do what they want. It’s fine. If it comes down to it, I think everybody should just be safe," Molly Shanahan said.

Businesses like Jubilee are encouraging people to mask up.

“I think most people will do it willingly if the idea is given to them," owner Kristal Kirksey said.

However, she doesn’t plan to enforce any sort of mask mandate.

“No. I absolutely do not want to fight with my neighbors and do not want to get political,” Kirksey said.

They just want people to be safe, happy and healthy.

Businesses plan to stay open late as part of their version of White Linen Night.