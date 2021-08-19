The Greater Houston Black Chamber, United Airlines create resource in support of local black-owned businesses

The Greater Houston Black Chamber and United Airlines have partnered together to put a resource link in the airline's app that will highlight black-owned businesses.

HOUSTON — The Greater Houston Black Chamber (GHBC) has partnered with United Airlines to shine a light on small, black-owned businesses in the Houston area with the chamber's "5th Annual Buy Black Campaign."

During a press conference Thursday, the chamber announced United will be launching a resource that allows its travelers to learn more and shop from local black businesses that are members of the GHBC.

Those businesses include:

The Ensemble Theatre

Houston Museum of African American Culture

360 Towing Solutions

Nu World

Bee Fit Foods

Reggae Hut

....more

“We are beyond excited to partner with United in this important work," said Carol Guess, President & CEO of the Greater Houston Black Chamber of Commerce.

Guess said Houston will be the first market to house a "Buy Black Campaign" as part of United's "Shop Local Campaign."

How does this resource work?

Helon Hammond, United Airlines Managing Director of Technical Operations & Maintenance Systems Technology, said 24 hours before a traveler's trip to Houston, United will present the "Buy Black in Houston" resource on the airline's app so people can search and shop with small, black-owned Houston-area businesses.

The airline will also have magazines on planes where travelers can read about certain local black-owned businesses.

Houston City Council Member Edward Pollard said August is Black business month and throughout the COVID pandemic, several Black businesses in Houston shut their doors.

The goal of GHBC's "Buy Black Campaign" is to bring awareness to these businesses and also other small, black-owned businesses throughout Houston and surrounding areas.

"Houston has a very robust community and is our hope all business will thrive," said Pollard.

GHBC is Houston's first African American civic organization. GHBC is a non-profit organization that serves the greater Houston area, including helping its partners and members navigate the region’s diverse population, dynamic quality of life and growing industries.