HOUSTON - Nike released a new commercial featuring Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL star who famously first took a knee during the national anthem.

Related: Nike releases first Colin Kaepernick 'Just Do It' ad

It's making waves just two days after Nike first announced Kaepernick was the new face of Nike's "Just Do It" campaign. Reaction was explosive.

"Clearly this is going to hurt the bottom line of Nike at least temporarily," said KHOU 11 News political analyst Bob Stein.

Stein says Nike's stock plunge yesterday could just be the beginning. Around the country folks have burned shoes, and President Trump is fanning the flames with this early morning tweet, "Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts, I wonder if they had any idea it would be this way? As far as the NFL, I just find it hard to watch and always will until they stand for the flag."

"Does this help his base? I suspect so," Stein said.

But not as much as most think. Stein says these controversies don't sway voters one way or another. It's quite the opposite.

"It's the other way around. What you're seeing is politics intruding on culture," Stein said.

Democrat Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke's Wednesday appearance on Ellen is proof of that. His response to a voter's question about his take on taking a knee went viral and landed him a spot on the show.

"He gets more attention for things that are non political like being on Ellen," Stein said. "All of this can't hurt. The way to gauge it is to see how Ted Cruz responds to it."

Cruz is responding with a tweet of his own, writing, "...Beto, the NFL and Nike are all on the wrong side of the American people."

Unlikely topics arenow front and center of political debate.

"There's no question that Ted Cruz recognizes Beto as a threat," Stein said.

Most polls show Cruz and O'Rourke running neck and neck, but Stein says it's still unlikely Cruz loses his re-election campaign.

© 2018 KHOU