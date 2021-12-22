The end of an era: Houston Sportsplex closing after 47 years

Houston Sportsplex has been the host of organized amateur league play.

HOUSTON — A popular Houston outdoor recreation center will be locking its gates for good this week after 47 years.

The 40-acre Houston Sportsplex, located off South Main, has hosted countless softball games since 1974.

Barry Horovitz and a business partner bought the venue back in 2001, when it was known as Softball Country Club, and re-branded the facility to appeal to a broader range of leagues. Horovitz said softball as a pastime was in its "prime" back in the 80s and 90s. But as younger generations became adults, he said they chose other activities.

"We were the last private facility in Harris County, City of Houston for adults. There are no more private softball facilities in Houston so that's sad," said Horovitz. "The city parks and stuff just don't get the same feelings that you get when you get your own facility. It becomes part of your family."

For nearly 50 years, Houston Sportsplex was the host of organized amateur league play. The venue also hosted countless fundraisers and corporate outings, according to Horovitz.

Houston Sportsplex will host its final softball games Thursday at 7 p.m.

Many former players and umpires are expected to be there to take one last swing from the plate.