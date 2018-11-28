HOUSTON — The book on Houston Texans cornerback Kayvon Webster?

Its a book everyone can read.

Webster is the subject of a recently published book entitled Kayvon Webster's Dictionary: A Cornerback's Guide to Daily Motivation, written by Jon Miller and illustrated by Ryan Kellogg, respectively.

The Webster dictionary features words like 'poise,' 'recovery,' and 'comradery' and features a caricature version of Webster. He told KHOU 11's Jason Bristol on The Drive that "anybody who needs motivation can read the book." The book is now on sale on Webster's website, www.k-webb.com.

Some of Webster's previous teammates are pictured as well. Popular defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, now of the Rams, is also included.

Webster is currently on injured reserve for the Texans (8-3).

