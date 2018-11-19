HOUSTON - Thanksgiving dinner is a holiday that unites family and friends. But with so many people around the dinner table, navigating a conversation without offending or upsetting anyone can seem stressful.

"My family’s just crazy. It doesn’t matter what you bring up," said Jennifer Reeves who is visiting Houston from Arkansas.

Topics like upcoming vacations allow people to share details of their latest vacations, or savvy travel tips. But what about bringing up those rants some of your family and friends may post on social media?

"That’s a don’t! That’s a don’t," said Olivia Peeler. "That’s always drama. That’s always tea being spilled."

Reeves said asking someone about their diet or eating plan on Thanksgiving could lead you down an uncomfortable path.

"The weather. I think the weather’s pretty safe," said Lindsey Hart.

"Road construction," Reeves said. "I think that’s a pretty safe topic to talk about. It’s annoying. Everybody hates it."

Topics like politics, asking a person about their religion or faith or asking for details about their intimate or personal relationships can also build tension.

"Family drama’s another don’t," Peeler said.

What seems to be a safe talking point: "Black Friday! Oh yes! This is a safe one," Peeler said. "We’ve all got to talk about what we’re going to do, and who’s going to buy what, what the plan is. It’s a game plan."

© 2018 KHOU