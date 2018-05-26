It’s the one California winery standing head and shoulders above the rest.

There’s also plenty of surprises packed into Yao Family Wines, owned by Rockets legend Yao Ming, and its stylish hospitality center in St. Helena, California; not the least of which is a taste of Yao’s greatest basketball achievement.

How involved is Yao in the winemaking process?

“He’s very involved,” said Tom Hinde, the winemaker for Yao Family Wines. “He drives the style of the wine." Hinde claims Ya o Ming is not just another celebrity slapping his name on a product, either.

Does he have a favorite wine? “It’s an interesting question,” replied Hinde. “It’s kind of like your children. You love them all.

“But Yao loves Cabernet Sauvignon.”

It’s one of the wines KHOU 11 News' Jason Bristol sampled during a private tasting with John Taylor, the winery’s director of consumer sales.

Yao developed his love of wine, organically. "(As it) turns out," said Hinde, "he’s very passionate about food and wine." After opening a restaurant in Houston, wine was the next logical step, says Hinde Yao Family Wines was established in 2011.

“What Yao likes is balance,” added Hinde. "He likes oak; fruit; tannin and acidity all working together.”

The label on each bottle features the ancient Chinese character for Yao.

“I have to believe that Houston is one of your largest markets, (correct)?" asked Bristol. “It is,” answered Taylor. “It’s actually the second-largest market for us, next to California.”

While that’s not a surprise, how’s this for a revelation: Yao’s wines are earning top grades from some of the industry’s toughest critics. Bottles, available at Yao's hospitality center and yaofamilywines.com, range from $28 to $250.

But the biggest surprise KHOU 11 News found on its recent visit to Yao Family Wines? Of all the places in the world, the hospitality center is where Yao displays his Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame jacket and ring.

If you’re looking for that perfect pairing of fine wine and one of the finest ever in hoops, trying to top Yao Family Wines is one tall order.

