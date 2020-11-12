How to view the Geminids meteor shower in Houston this weekend

The clouds should clear out this weekend just in time for Houstonians to get a good view of the Geminids meteor shower.

HOUSTON — The month of December brings us all the holiday feels -- Christmas trees, cold weather and jingles. But did you know that December also brings meteor showers?

From Dec. 4 to 17, the Geminids meteor shower will make a pass through Earth's atmosphere, making itself the most visible on Dec. 13 and 14.

The Geminids are bright and fast, and they are often yellow in color. According to CBS News, the Geminids meteor shower is one of the biggest showers of the year, delivering upwards of 120 meteors per hour during its peak.

The Geminids produce a good number of meteors most years, but according to NASA, they're made even better this year as the shower's peak coincides with a nearly new moon.

How to watch the Geminids meteor shower

With the Geminids meteor shower peaking the night of Dec. 13 into the morning of Dec. 14, the meteor activity will still be strongest in the days before and after.

For the Northern Hemisphere, it's possible to spot meteors all night, with activity peaking around 2 a.m. local time.

For the best viewing, find a safe location away from bright city lights, lie flat on your back with your feet pointing south and look up. You're going to want to give your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness.

According to KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft, Houston will see some rain showers Sunday, but the cloudy weather should clear out just in time for optimal meteor viewing.

Though, if rain lingers longer than expected, the clouds will make it a little difficult to view the Geminids meteor shower in our area.