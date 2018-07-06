HOUSTON - Before the next storm, Houston is adding new rescues boats to its fleet.

The 100 Club donated a total of 14 boats Wednesday to the Houston Police Department, the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Houston Fire Department.

Many people resorted to using friends' and neighbors' fishing boats to evacuate from neighborhoods during Hurricane Harvey.

READ: Harvey Hero: Man rescues more than 20 people with duck boat

The city says the boats will go a long way to help first responders out during the next major storm.

Celebrating the donation of 4 evacuation boats from the @100ClubHouTx. Thanks for helping HFD and @HoustonTX save lives! @FireChiefofHFD @SylvesterTurner pic.twitter.com/KvfnhhpIPd — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) June 6, 2018

Our deepest thanks to @100ClubHouTx for the donation of five rescue boats today. We hope to never have to use them but are glad to be prepared. pic.twitter.com/AkJoYWAswy — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 6, 2018

© 2018 KHOU