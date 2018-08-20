HOUSTON - Mattress Mack spent a lot of time giving thanks to his Facebook followers this weekend after they alerted him to a hacker who was posting offensive things on his page.

On Saturday, Mack took to his social media to tell his followers that someone was making post without his knowledge.

“There are offensive posts being made to Facebook that somehow are being made to look like they are coming from my account. I am not making these posts, they are not coming from my account, we are waiting on our Facebook representative to help us stop it from occurring. If you see an offensive post that you know I would not make, please comment on those posts that they are fake. Thank you for your help, God bless!”

The Houston icon later shared an update that the “Facebook connected app” making the posts had been found and removed.

"UPDATE: The "Facebook connected app" making these fake posts possible was found and removed and we are working with our FB representative to triple check security and make an action plan to prevent this from happening again. YOUR FAST NOTIFICATION OF MYSELF AND GF TEAM MADE OUR FAST FIX POSSIBLE AND YOUR SUPPORT IS ALWAYS SO HEART WARMING AND TRULY APPRECIATED - THANK YOU!!! God bless!”

Mack and members of his team made sure they replied to every comment under his post. He thanked everyone for their patience and support and apologized for any obscene material.

