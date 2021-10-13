TEXSAR to return to Caldwell County in search of Jason Landry

Through data from past searches, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office identified points of interest that need to be searched further.

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas — At the request of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR) will return to Caldwell County on Saturday, Oct. 16, for a one-day search for Jason Landry, a Texas State University student missing since Dec. 13, 2020.

The sheriff’s office said it will examine areas of interest along with TEXSAR identified through the use of artificial intelligence and geospatial tools. Resources will include search-and-rescue dogs and drones.

The last major search for Landry was conducted in February and involved more than 100 TEXSAR volunteers. Through data from past searches, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office identified points of interest that need to be searched further, it said.

Earlier this year, investigators gained access to the missing student’s phone and computer data. Here is what they discovered:

Investigators believe he left his San Marcos apartment around 10:55 p.m. on Dec. 13 with intent to travel to the Missouri City, Texas, area, where his parents live.

At 11:05 p.m., he drives onto Highway 80 and passes under Interstate 35 in San Marcos. He continues south, entering Caldwell County at 11:07 p.m.

At 11:11 p.m., he was in Martindale, continuing south on Highway 80. He passes over SH 130 at 11:15 p.m.

At 11:17 p.m., he was in Fentress, entering Prarie Lea at 11:19 p.m., then the Stairtown area at 11:21 p.m.

At 11:24 p.m., he entered Luling, still on Highway 180. As he goes through the intersection with Hackberry Street where Highway 80 becomes Austin Street, he quits using the Waze mapping application and beings using Snapchat on his phone. He then continues on Austin Street to the intersection with US 183 (Magnolia Avenue).

It's believed he continued straight through this intersection, but his digital footprint stops here. Investigators think he continued on East Austin and onto Sprice Street, which turns into Salt Flat Road. His vehicle was found here on the 2300 block around 12:31 a.m.

TEXSAR has worked more than 2,000 hours on the case and covered 1,336 miles of ground. An additional 655 volunteer hours have been spent analyzing data and leads.

“TEXSAR remains a steadfast partner with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office on this case. We have dug deep to tap into outside resources and expertise to help in the Jason Landry case and we have not given up,” said TEXSAR President and CEO Justin McInnis. “While we appreciate the man hours and energy put into this effort, I think we all share in the frustrations associated with a case like this. We remain grateful for the cooperation of landowners in the area and the prayers of our community. The goal has been and will continue to be to seek the truth and find Jason Landry.”

Portions of Salt Flat Road will be closed for the duration of the search on Saturday.

Anyone with any information on Landry’s disappearance is asked to contact Captain Jeff Ferry with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 512-956-6727.

There's a $10,000 reward for information that helps investigators find Landry.