SAN ANTONIO — A young San Antonio mother who was battling a rare form of cancer has died. The family of Madison Delvalle said the 27 year old lost her fight to cancer Sunday evening, just nine days after her dream wedding.

Her sister, Rosalinda Garcia, wrote in a Facebook post her heart is broken. "'I will forever miss you sister,' my best friend she wrote. I love you so much. Why did God have to take her from us?"

Madison leaves behind a baby son who is just under two years old. Garcia said she will tell her nephew every day how his mother loved him.

"He is literally a mini you," she said. "His smile and happiness is all you."

Family and friends were hoping Madison would make it to her wedding, which she did on August 3. She married the love of her life, Quinton Lee Francis.

For the better part of ten years, Delvalle worked at Little Red Barn Steakhouse with her sister. The place, Delvalle said, was like family. So it only seemed fitting that the iconic southeast-side restaurant would be the backdrop for the wedding.

Sadly, just after the wedding, Delvalle was placed on hospice care. Delvalle's family told KENS at the time that nurses are 'keeping her comfortable' while caring for her from her home.

Just months ago, Delvalle found out she had one of the rarest forms of cancer, Clear-cell sarcoma.

Sadly, it was so rare, that doctors said they would not be able to treat her. In just two months' time, Delvalle lost 35 pounds. "That is the hardest part is not knowing anything really," she said.

Delvalle wasn't sure how much time she had left, but one thing was certain. She wanted to make it to her wedding. "I am looking forward to it all the time," she said before the big day.

