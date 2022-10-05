Several people at the scene were detained, but they are not considered suspects, according to police.

SAN ANTONIO — A young girl was found dead in the backseat of a stolen car on the city's south side Tuesday morning, police say.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 5200 block of Trading Post for the shooting just after 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they heard multiple gunshots in the area.

Police found the girl shot in the back of the vehicle nearby at War Horse and Standing Rock. They said they don't know what led to the shooting, but the vehicle she was found in was stolen.

The girl is described as juvenile, but police did not give her age.