2 shot at Dallas County drag racing track, officials say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people were shot at a drag strip racetrack in Grand Prairie on Sunday night, officials said.

Both victims survived the shooting and were listed in stable condition, though more information on their injuries was not yet available Monday morning.

No arrests have been made.

Dallas County deputies were dispatched shortly after 11 p.m. to a report of a shooting at Yello Belly Drag Strip in the 4700 block of East Main Street in Grand Prairie.

When they arrived, they found two men were shot, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Witnesses told deputies that the shooter was last seen in a wooded area east of the drag strip. As of Monday morning, the shooter was still at-large.

Deputies determined the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public.

More information about the shooting was not released.

Yello Belly is located in an unincorporated area of Dallas County, though it is surrounded by Grand Prairie. The track hosts racing on Thursday and Friday nights.

In 2020, Dallas County Sheriff's deputies were investigated after video surfaced of their patrol cars racing at the complex.