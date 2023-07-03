5 women suing Texas in attempt to clarify state's abortion law when it comes to necessary medical procedures

The women said medical issues prevented them from having their babies and they weren't able to get the care they needed because of Texas' abortion ban.

TEXAS, USA — Five Texas women are suing the state along with Attorney General Ken Paxton in an attempt to clarify Texas' abortion law when it comes to medically necessary procedures.

One woman said she had to go into sepsis before doctors would perform the procedure to save her life. The other four said they eventually had to travel out of state, despite some being sick at the time, in order to get the abortion procedure.

Because of the hassle, they, along with two Houston doctors, have joined together to sue the state, the attorney general and the Texas Medical Board, asking for clarification on the abortion ban.

“Physicians are terrified.," said Molly Duane, the senior staff attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights. "They are risking loss of their license, hundreds of thousands of dollars in penalties and lifetime in prison. They’re not even sure if they can say the word abortion out loud.”

The women who are coming together on the lawsuit said they all feel their lives were put at risk for no reason.

"They can do something but they’re not and it’s killing us," said Lauren Miller who is a part of the lawsuit.

“I love Texas, and it kills me that my own state does not seem to care if I live or die," said Lauren Hall, another woman a part of the lawsuit.

Paxton's office said he will do everything in his power "to protect mothers, families, and unborn children, and to uphold the state laws duly enacted by the Texas Legislature."

KHOU 11 has not received a comment from the other defendants in the lawsuit.

