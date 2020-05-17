Woman leaves baby inside car; comes back to find car, baby stolen, police say

The woman went inside a convenience store, leaving her two-month-old inside the car, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — Police said a woman left her car running with her two-month-old inside while she went into a convenience store. When she returned, her car and baby were missing, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Evers Road near Leon Valley.

Police said when they arrived, the woman was frantic. Several dozen officers and the Blue Eagle Helicopter aided in the search.

An anonymous person called 911 saying they spotted an abandoned vehicle with a child in it. Officers told KENS 5 they believe the caller was the suspect.