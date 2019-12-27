A 41-year-old Congolese asylum seeker died Wednesday in U.S. government custody shortly after she entered a border station in South Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday.

The agency's statement says the woman told CBP officers early Wednesday that "she was suffering from abdominal pain and had vomited." The agency says it contacted emergency personnel "immediately" and had her taken to a local hospital.

