The Bell County Sheriff's Department said the woman heard someone kick down the front door then confronted the suspect with a handgun.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Bell County woman armed with a gun confronted a burglar who broke into her home Monday night, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

The woman was upstairs and heard what sounded like someone kicking down the front door, the sheriff's department said. She went down stairs with a handgun and confronted the burglar, who the sheriff's department said was also armed.

The burglar left the house without any shots being fired and got in a nearby vehicle. The vehicle, with four people inside, was later pulled over on FM 2410 in Belton.

The sheriff's department said all four people inside were arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation. Deputies said they did not find a weapon in the vehicle.

The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Corey Henderson, 19-year-old Marquis Henderson, 18-year-old Devonne Palmer, and 20-year-old Raven Singleton.