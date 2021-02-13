COMING UP AT 3PM | Gov. Abbott update on severe winter weather impacting Texas

All of Texas is keeping a close eye on the Arctic cold front that will bring dangerously cold temperatures to the entire state.

TEXAS, USA — COMING UP AT 3 P.M. | Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be giving an update on the severe winter weather that's expected to impact the entire state.

You can stream the press conference live on this page or the KHOU 11 YouTube page.

Some northern cities like Dallas and Austin are already feeling the impact of the Arctic cold front, while here in Houston our biggest threat will be Sunday night into Monday.

The winter storm is expected to bring ice, sleet and possibly even snow to some areas. In Southeast Texas, the latest computer models show we could see temperatures reach historic lows.

A winter storm watch has already been issued for all of southeast Texas.

A winter storm warning has now been issued for areas northwest of College Station into Central Texas.

In Houston, it's too soon to know for sure which areas specifically will see ice or snow or a wintry mix, if anyone, but it will be dangerously cold either way.