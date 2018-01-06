The Williamson County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday they have created a surveillance camera registration program to help police capture criminal activity.

According to Sheriff Robert Chody, surveillance video at homes and businesses may capture information that could help solve a crime and keep the community safer.

By registering your privately-owned surveillance camera systems with the WCSO, authorities said they will be able to use the information or video captured to assist in possible criminal investigations.

"When deputies respond to reports of criminal activity in the community, they may have been able to use information or footage captured on the registered security cameras to assist in the apprehension ans prosecution of the criminals involved," Chody said.

WCSO said they will only contact you if there is an incident within the area surrounding your camera systems. From there, police may request to view the video in order to help their investigation, Chody said.

