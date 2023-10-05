6-year-old boy who lost both parents and brother in Allen mall shooting is 'recovering well,' family says

The extended family of William Cho says they are focused on helping him lead a "happy, healthy life."

ALLEN, Texas — Four days after the deadly mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas, a 6-year-old boy who was injured is "recovering well," according to his extended family.

William Cho was the only survivor from his immediate family.

Both of his parents, Kyu and Cindy, and his little brother, 3-year-old James, were killed while out shopping during an afternoon at the mall on Saturday, May 6.

William was injured and hospitalized.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by friends on behalf of the family, Kyu, Cindy, William and James Cho were at the mall to exchange clothes that William had just received for his birthday -- the last birthday he'd spend with his parents and brother.

The fundraising campaign has already reached nearly $1.8 million in donations.

On Wednesday, May 10, William's extended family released a statement to give an update on his condition and to thank everyone for their support.

"Our hearts are broken for our beloved family members who are no longer with us. We are deeply grateful and sincerely appreciate the outpouring of support and prayers. William is recovering well.

"All of our attention is now focused on ensuring William leads a happy, healthy life with his extended family who love him dearly. We ask that you respect and honor our family's privacy in the coming days and weeks so that we may mourn and honor our loved ones' legacies and lives."

JUST IN: the family of 6-year-old William Cho, the young boy in the bottom left of the family photo below, is now providing the following statement.



Prestonwood Christian Academy shared earlier this week that William is a student at the school.

"We’re certainly heartbroken over the news of the shooting in Allen, Texas," Dr. Mike Goddard, the school's superintendent, said. "We’re very family oriented and we rely on God during times like this."

The other five victims who died have been identified and include sisters Daniela, 11, and Sofia, 8, Mendoza; Christian LaCour, 20; Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27; and Elio Cumana-Rivas, 32.