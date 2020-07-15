Will the families of the two CCPD officers who died from the coronavirus be able to collect death benefits?

Data from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund says Texas leads the nation in coronavirus law enforcement deaths.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After the tragic coronavirus related deaths of two local first responders -- Senior Officer Chuck Williams and public safety officer Lieutenant Bobby Almager -- there are questions now about whether their families will be able to collect all their death benefits as part of workman's compensation. It's a state-wide problem for families of first responders.

When we asked City Manager Peter Zanoni about their deaths, he told us they did not die in the line of duty.

"In both cases the COVID was, they believe, was obtained outside of employment so it wasn't during the job," Zanoni said.

That was certainly news to Scott Leeton who is the President of the Corpus Christi Police Officers Association.

"I have an understanding that the city for first responders was going to be presumptive positive which means if an officer or firefighter contracts it, it would be presumed that it would be covered under workmen's comp," Leeton said.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, Texas has 12 law enforcement officers who have died from the virus thus far. That number was before our two local deaths were reported. The Fund tracks deaths among law-enforcement across the country, and its data shows that our state leads the nation in COVID-19 law enforcement deaths.

"Remember when we were in a shut down a couple of months ago and people were told to stay at home?" Leeton said. "We were still going to work. I have to think you have to look at the whole picture from the 30,000 foot level. The exposure is maximum, is maximized more so at work than it is off duty sitting in your house. I don't even think you can compare the two."

Leeton believes that all first responder deaths should be considered in the line of duty. He also told us a story about Chuck Williams coming to him at the beginning of the pandemic and asking for more personal protection.

"Two or three weeks before Easter, Chuck had expressed concern about COVID in general, and I know Chuck had taken precautions," Leeton said. "We've given him some masks and gloves, hand sanitizer along with all the other officers so he was taking it very seriously."

So what are the benefits that are at stake? We've been told that the state pays $500,000 for an in line of duty death and the federal government pays out $365,000 to the victim's families.