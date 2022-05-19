Deadly shooting, 'suspicious device' prompts lockdown at Lockheed Martin in White Settlement, officers say

Police are blocking off the northbound lanes of Spur 341 as they investigate the scene. They say company employees nearby are also being relocated.

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — There is a large police presence around a company in White Settlement as they investigate what they call a "suspicious device" at the scene.

The police department said officers first responded to a shooting at the main entry gate of Lockheed Martin. That was at about 5:35 a.m. Thursday.

Chief Chris Cook tells WFAA that someone was confronted near the gate on Lockheed Boulevard. At some point, someone in the confrontation opened fire. One person died at the scene.

It's not clear what the incident was about or who was involved and the deceased person has not been identified.

Police are emphasizing that this is not an active shooter situation. They believe this is an isolated incident.

Officers say the main gate at Lockheed Martin has been closed and the employees are being moved to other gates.

We responded to a shooting incident at Lockheed Martin at 5:35 am at their main entry gate. We have closed the main gate and rerouting all employees to other gates. pic.twitter.com/XvHFvfoz7e — White Settlement PD (@WSPD_TX) May 19, 2022

The northbound lane of Spur 341 is completely closed as police stretch out their lockdown perimeter. Officers say they're waiting on "federal resources" to come help with the "suspicious device" in a suspect vehicle.

The Dallas Division of the FBI confirmed with WFAA that they are sending resources. White Settlement police chief Chris Cook also says bomb technicians from Fort Worth Police are on the scene.

Lake Worth police are also in the area to help direct nearby drivers to Cherry Lane.