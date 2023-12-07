What happened to Rudy Farias?

Example video title will go here for this video

Rudy Farias IV was found on June 29, 2023, a reappearance that set off a story with many twists and turns, but few answers.

More than 8 years after he was reported missing, Rudy turned up at a Houston church

HPD says the teen did run away, but returned within a day

In this KHOU 11+ special, we’re walking you through this case, breaking down what we know to be true, what we know to be false and what we just don’t know yet. Even as we're sharing this, there is an open Houston police investigation and answers to many questions aren't yet available.

At first, it seemed like a miracle, a happy ending to a years-long search. Rudy Farias – who was reported missing back in 2015 – was found. Alive. In the same city where he disappeared. But that celebration was short-lived as the story twisted and turned in the days that followed.

First, the basics. This case centers around Rudolph Farias IV, better known as Rudy. He was reported missing on March 7, 2015 by his mother, Janie Santana. His half-brother Charles and father, Rudolph Farias III, passed away before his disappearance . After Rudy was “found,” the public has also gotten to know some of his aunts, Pauline Sanchez and Sylvia Sanchez Lopez, and cousin, Michelle Rodriguez.

Family members told us later that losing his dad had a big impact on Rudy. As already mentioned, he’d lost his brother in a 2011 motorbike crash.

The other three officers involved in the scam were Gregory Rosa, John Garcia and Robert Manzanales. They all pleaded guilty to felony charges but avoided jail time. The City of Houston also dismissed all speeding tickets issued by the four officers involved in the ticket-rigging scandal.

Why? Because, for weeks, KHOU 11 had been investigating a ticket-rigging scam involving Farias and three other officers. Read investigator Jeremy Rogalski's initial story about the scandal here .

The first time Houston viewers heard the name Rudolph Farias was back in 2014 when Rudy’s father, Rudolph Farias III, took his own life in a police parking garage. The 21-year HPD veteran had been relieved of duty and ordered to turn in his badge just hours earlier.

On March 6, 2015, Rudy’s mom Janie Santana alleged the 17-year-old took the dogs for a walk near their home around Tidwell and CE King in Northwest Houston. The next day, when she reported him missing, she told police the dogs came back, but Rudy didn’t.

We have since learned, according to Houston police, that is true: Rudy ran away. But, investigators say, he returned home just a day later. Information that, they say, was never conveyed to searchers.

That’s clear when you look at this Facebook post from Texas EquuSearch. The search-and-rescue organization shared it on March 7, 2015 with updates about the search for Rudy on March 10, 12 and 13. After getting two trucks stuck in rain-soaked fields and roads, EquuSearch announced on the 13th that it was temporarily suspending the search until more information became available.

Efforts to find Rudy didn’t stop, though. Just more than a year after he was reported missing, KHOU 11 reporter Rucks Russell spoke to Janie Santana about the search for Rudy.

That story first aired on May 25: National Missing Children’s Day. That same day in 2017, the Texas Center for the Missing unveiled a billboard to help generate leads to find Rudy. That billboard along the Eastex Freeway near Humble wasn’t the only one featuring Rudy. Clear Channel Outdoor Americas also broadcast his photo on digital billboards 1,200 times a day for a month.