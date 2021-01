There has been no sign of TxDot and Sheriffs in the area to help.

MIDLAND, Texas — West Texans have been stuck on I-20 over night.

People are out of food and water and are stuck on the 165 mile marker of I-20 between Stanton and Big Spring.

Most are out of fuel and there are small children and elderly folks in these vehicles.

There is no sight of TxDot and Sheriffs coming for help at the moment according to people who are at the scene.