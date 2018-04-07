Revolution Studio combines yoga and cycling at its three Houston-area locations (River Oaks, Sugar Land and Memorial City), but I decided to try my first-ever bike class here.

“Our cycle classes are like a yoga class meets a Beyonce concert on a bike. You’re going to get the spiritual component, the mental component and you’re going to get a really intense beautiful workout,” says owner Kim Syma.

Her passion for her studio is evident when she starts talking about why she takes the cycling classes here.

“I love moving to music. I love moving with the group. I like the community aspect,” she says.

You could say it’s her baby – at least until the real one arrives in a few months.

“I’m seven months pregnant and I’m continuing on with cycle and with yoga. I’m definitely making sure I’m listening to my body. I’ve checked and consulted with my doctor. In fact, she’s a rider here,” laughs Syma.

That doctor is just one of the regulars who packs into the cycling room, ready for a workout. And, boy, do they get it.

“You are in for an experience, for sure,” Syma says when I ask about what to expect for my first spin class. “Lots of cardio, lots of sweating, but lots of fun.”

She is absolutely right, and the class goes by fast. The 45-minute workout starts with you clipped in. Then instructors (I had Jen, who was amazing!) guide you through the warm up and make you pedal, lunge and press. They even sneak an arm workout in there.

The vibe is like a nightclub; inside the room, lights flash, loud music pumps out of speakers and everyone moves to the beat.

“The class can be different every day. Each instructor brings their own flavor. The music’s fresh, it’s exciting,” explains Syma.

By the time we unclip, my legs feel like jelly – in a good way.

“There’s passion here. There’s connection here. It’s definitely more than a workout,” Syma says.

If you need some incentive to give the studio a try, it’s offering a special deal for new members. You can get unlimited cycling and yoga for two weeks for just $35. Click here to learn more.

Have a workout you want me to try? Email me!

© 2018 KHOU