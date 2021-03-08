It's week 4 for Texas Democrats in DC as special session wraps up Friday

When those Democrats fled Texas, Governor Abbott made a promise to call "special session, after special session, after special session."

HOUSTON — Texas state Democrats are still in Washington. They’ve been there for more than 20 days in their fight for voting rights.

Those lawmakers say they’re getting important work done in D.C., but Republicans say they need to come back to do their jobs.

It’s day 22 in Washington D.C. as House Democrats enter their final week of breaking quorum. The special session ends Friday.

“We are hours away from accomplishing the goal that we’ve sought out which was to kill the bill in this special session," said Rep. Ann Johnson, District 34.

Tuesday, they heard from Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of President Lyndon B. Johnson.

“As a child of politics, I am so very grateful for their sacrifice," Luci Baines Johnson said.

They joined a rally outside the Capitol with lawmakers from all over the country.

But in Texas, the message is still the same from state Republicans.

“At the end of the day, they have to come back. They can’t stay away forever," said State Sen. Larry Taylor, District 11.

When those Democrats fled Texas, Governor Greg Abbott made a promise to call "special session, after special session, after special session."

So another session may be imminent.

“I would imagine that by next week, we will be back in session. So they have plenty of time to pack up, bring their T-shirts and souvenirs home, and let’s get back to work," State Sen. Taylor said.

But Democrats say they’re getting a lot done in D.C., including a possible new voting bill.

“Drafting a new piece of federal legislation that would protect voting rights across the country," said Rep. Shawn Thierry, District 146.

They say the job they’ve set out to do is almost done.

“We are very certain that none of this would be happening, but for our work and our presence here in the nation's capital," Rep. Thierry said.

But what’s next for the Democrats, they say, depends on when that next session is called and, most importantly, what it’s called for.

“We want the governor to let us come home and work on the real issues. Call COVID. Call the power grid. Call virtual learning for kids in schools.” Rep. Johnson said.