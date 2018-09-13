GEORGETOWN, Texas -- In a video that has now gone viral, a gate attendant at a park near Lake Georgetown can be seen standing right in front of the hood of a car, yelling that the driver is "running over her."

This is the latest example of a heated public incident that was recorded and posted on social media before it went viral.

After the incident, which authorities said happened on Aug. 25 at 8:47 p.m. at Cedar Breaks Park, the driver uploaded the video to Facebook the night of Sept. 11.

It was shared more than 7,000 times. A representative with the park confirmed to KVUE that the gate attendant no longer works with the park, which is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

VIDEO: Lake Georgetown park worker fired following viral video of her screaming at driver

The driver said before he started recording the video that night, he had made a wrong turn into Cedar Breaks Park in Georgetown.

He said he had turned around to try to leave when the gate attendant threatened to call the police.

In the video, the woman can be seen telling 911 dispatch that she "is being run over" and repeatedly yelling for a person, "Mike," to help her.

According to the driver's Facebook post, he told the park rangers they "couldn't hold (him) there for no reason” so he left, but by then police had responded and they pulled him over a mile or two from the park.

The driver said he was thankful the police were calm, and "understood (his) perspective completely and let (him) go" after he said he showed them the video.

Georgetown police identified the staffer as Judine Reed. The department confirmed they received a call Aug. 25 from Reed "advising she had been run over by an individual attempting to leave the park."

Police said she could be heard "screaming for help, screaming for someone named 'Mike' and talking with her alleged assailant."

Two Corps of Engineers rangers overheard the radio broadcast and responded to the guardhouse where they saw Reed standing in front of a vehicle screaming that she’d been run over.

“The rangers did not observe any injuries to Ms. Reed or damage to the vehicle," police said.

Georgetown police said they stopped the driver on DB Wood Road, "discussed the incident, reviewed his video recording and determined there was no probable cause that he committed the alleged offense of assault." The driver was then released, police said.

Reed declined any medical attention and declined to provide a written statement about the incident, police said.

KVUE reached out to the Georgetown park. A U.S. Army Corp of Engineers representative released the following statement:

"We are aware of the incident which occurred with one of our contracted gate attendants at Cedar Breaks Park, Lake Georgetown. We neither condone nor support this sort of behavior by our employees or contractors. The incident occurred on August 25 and the gate attendant is no longer at the park or providing contracted gate attendant duties at any of our lakes. Our goal is to offer a pleasant and safe recreation experience for all our guests."

© 2018 KVUE-TV