MARFA, Texas – The head football coach at a West Texas high school is facing a criminal charge after a scuffle between two teams at a recent game.

Sanderson head coach David Donnell is charged with assault for the Sept. 7 incident that was caught on video.

The Presidio County Attorney's Office released video of the altercation this week. It shows Donnell and other coaches trying to separate Sanderson and Marfa players who were fighting on the field.

Donnell is shown grabbing one player, who had just stepped back from the fight, by the uniform and pulling him to the ground. The Big Bend Now reports the player was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

A Marfa officer was working security at the game and saw the altercation. He also reviewed footage of the game and decided to take the coach into custody, reports CBS affiliate KOSA.

Donnell was charged with assault, a class A misdemeanor.

Terrell County ISD, where Sanderson is located, stated:

“The incidents that occurred at the Sanderson v. Marfa football game on Friday, September 7th are unfortunate and embarrassing for both communities and school districts. There were actions by both teams that were unacceptable. The appropriate notifications have been made to UIL and TEA. The district will review the incident. Once all the facts are gathered, a decision regarding necessary actions will be taken. Until that time, and based on what is known now, we support our coaching staff.”

Marfa ISD's statement:

“Regarding the incident that occurred at Friday night's football game, the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. The matter has been turned over to UIL and the proper authorities.”

(CBS affiliate KOSA in Odessa contributed to this story.)

