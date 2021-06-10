Gov. Abbott hosts border security summit in Del Rio

Local leaders, residents and law enforcement joined the governor for the meeting on fortifying border security.

Various representatives from around Texas joined Gov. Greg Abbott in Del Rio Thursday afternoon in a roundtable to discuss the latest initiatives being undertaken to "secure the southern border and address the ongoing humanitarian crisis."

Abbott kicked off the summit, which is expected to include input from law enforcement personnel, government leaders and landowners from around Texas with a stake in the conversation. The governor began by announcing a new task force to "better secure the border."

Abbott also approved a $1 billion allocation to boost resources for border security.