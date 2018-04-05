CARROLLTON, Texas — If you plan on running from Carrollton Police, it might be a good idea to stretch first now that they have a former Big 12 defensive back on the force.

Kip Daily, who used to start at cornerback for the Kansas State Wildcats in 2013, is now an officer at Carrollton Police.

He just graduated from the academy and is now in field training.

On Wednesday, during Daily’s first day of field training, he and a superior officer got into a vehicle pursuit with a suspect.

That suspect, 34-year-old Dwight Homer, had just stolen a woman’s wallet and cell phone at gunpoint in the parking lot of a grocery store in the 2600 block of N. Josey, department officials said.

Dash and body camera footage shows Daily driving the squad car until the suspect crashes.

At that time, you can hear the superior officer tell Daily something his coaches probably told him his entire career.

“Go get ‘em,” you hear him say.

Another officer pulls up to the scene and catches Daily on his dash camera showing off his 4.5, 40-yard-dash speed.

He successfully chases down Homer and makes an arrest.

Homer now faces a robbery charge. The victim, who now has her belongings back, told WFAA that she’s thankful Daily is patrolling her streets.

When asked, Daily declined an interview saying he just wanted to focus on his job.

But after seeing the video, maybe the Cowboys should give him a tryout?

According to Kansas State, during Daily’s senior in 2013 he "started all 13 games. Scored two non-offensive touchdowns, the first coming on a 38-yard interception return against UMass and the second being a 65-yard blocked field goal at Oklahoma State. His score against the Cowboys was the first by a Wildcat on a blocked field goal since 2002. Had two interceptions against UMass to tie for sixth in school history en route to Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors."

Also in 2013, he had 40 solo tackles and two interceptions.

