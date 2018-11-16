HOUSTON -- What appears to be a large meteor was caught on camera Thursday night across parts of Texas.

Dash camera video from Christopher Cato shows the burst of light caused by a journey through our atmosphere. He caught a view in the Killeen area near Temple.

Some viewers say they heard a loud boom at about the same time around 9:23 p.m.

In Houston, Elim Figueroa happened to be recording in his car on the Katy Freeway when the meteor dashed across the sky.

On the Texas Storm Chasers Facebook page, Shell Bell said her son saw it near Katy and that it looked green. Abby Stepchinski said she saw it in northeast Houston as she was driving home on 610 at Highway 59.

"It was a bright turquoise green color before it burned out," she wrote.

NASA defines a meteor as a bit of rock that breaks off from an asteroid orbiting the sun and burns when it enters Earth's atmosphere. If part of the rock survived the trip through our atmosphere and hit the earth's surface, then it would be a meteorite.

One woman closer to Austin said the boom was so loud it shook her walls.

Elizabeth Merritt caught a view of the meteor in the Circle C Ranch area.

Circle C Ranch is in South Austin at the end of the Mopac Expressway.

