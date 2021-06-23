VP Kamala Harris is coming to Texas this week to visit the border

Republicans have criticized Harris for failing to go to the border up until this point, CBS News reports.

HOUSTON — Vice President Kamala Harris will come to Texas later this week to visit the U.S.- Mexico border, CBS News reported on Wednesday.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will accompany the Vice President on the trip, which is scheduled to happen Friday.

CBS reported the information came from a source familiar with the plans.

Politico said Harris' upcoming trip would take her to El Paso.

In March, President Joe Biden tapped Harris to lead the White House effort to tackle the migration challenge at the U.S. southern border and work with Central American nations to address root causes of the problem.

She traveled to Guatemala earlier this month and discouraged would-be migrants from making the trek to the United States.

"I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border," Harris said during a press. "Do not come. Do not come. The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our border."

