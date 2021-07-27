Voting rights activists set to march from Georgetown to Austin Wednesday

Organizers are highlighting similarities to the 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala. with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Former congressman Beto O’Rourke is teaming up with civil rights leaders for a three-day march for democracy to the state capitol.

Wednesday they'll march from Georgetown to Austin where they'll end Saturday with what they hope will be a massive rally over voting laws.

It’s only 27 miles to the state capitol -- only 27 miles to get their message heard.

"We are tired, we are worn, but we are not weak,” said Deneda Jones with Texas Poor People’s Campaign.

Reverend Dr. William Barber has put out the call for people to join him in his fight for voting rights.

"The day that the For the People Act is passed is the day everything that the Texas legislature is doing becomes illegal,” said Bishop William Barber with the Poor People’s Campaign.

"Because just like the march from Selma to Montgomery demanded federal action then, we must demand federal action now," Rev. Barber said.

And O’Rourke says he'll be there every step of the way.

“We can't do this from home. We can't do this at remote distance. We've got to be doing this together,” O’Rourke said.

The 27-mile march will be broken down in three days. They'll do about 10 miles a day, and each day will be broken up into three shifts with 125 maximum participants per shift because of COVID-19 concerns.

You have to be registered and vaccinated to be in the march. But once they reach the capitol, they're calling anyone and everyone to join them at Saturday’s rally.

"You are in this fight, or all of us will be out of it, so I encourage you to join us on this march and most importantly, be with us, in front of the state capitol, this Saturday 10 a.m. Will you join us?" O'Rourke said.