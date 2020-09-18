Officer Veronica Lozano, 42, was hit this morning while directing traffic along I-35.

SAN ANTONIO — A Von Ormy officer was flown to an area hospital this morning after getting hit by a pickup truck while directing traffic on I-35, according to an official with BCSO.

At around 3 a.m. Friday, deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded to an 'officer down' call at I-35 southbound and 1604.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found a woman that had been hit by a pickup truck.

A spokesman with BCSO said that the officer was directing traffic due to a stalled semi-truck when a gold pickup truck came along, hit the patrol unit, and hit the officer standing beside it.

The officer has since been identified by Von Ormy's Police Chief Robert Flores as Veronica Lozano, 42.

Lozano is a reserve officer who works part-time with the department and has been with Von Ormy PD for two years.

AirLife was dispatched to the scene of the crash this morning officer Lozano was taken to a hospital.

She had emergency surgery and is in critical condition, according to Chief Flores. Officer Lozano sustained head and back injuries and has shattered and broken ribs as a result of the crash.