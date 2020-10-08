Texas volunteers using their free time to be foster grandparents to children in need

The Foster Grandparent Volunteer Program operates in eight locations across the state of Texas.

HOUSTON — Sometimes time spent with a complete stranger can end up changing your entire day for the better, and that's what a program designed to bring grandparents and children together is hoping to accomplish.

The Foster Grandparent Volunteer Program, developed through Texas Health and Human Services, has volunteers 55 and older provide one-on-one emotional support, mentoring and tutoring to children with exceptional needs.

Foster grandparent volunteers are different from foster parents -- the children do not live with the volunteers. Instead, the volunteers meet up with their mentees at designated locations and act as a role model and friend to a child in need of some extra guidance.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the foster grandparent volunteers are using technology to stay connected to the little ones. The volunteers have virtual story-time with their foster grandchild and they also send cards and decorate lunch bags used to provide meals for the kids.

The Foster Grandparent Volunteer Program operates in eight locations across the state of Texas:

Abilene

Austin

Corpus Christi

Denton

Lubbock

Lufkin

Mexia

Rosenberg

If you're interested in being a part of the program, click here.