SAN ANTONIO — Video of a dramatic crash near downtown San Antonio is making the rounds on social media.

Adrian Lopez captured the video of a Mercedes being pushed by what appears to be a large dump truck while throttling down Interstate 35.

According to Lopez, the driver of the Mercedes was trying to merge onto I-35 into the same lane as the 18-wheeler.

Lopez said the driver of the Mercedes must not have seen the truck, because he cut him off and the truck pushed it about a mile down I-35.

The videos were shared more than 2,000 times in less than two hours.

