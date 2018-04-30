A former Austin firefighter is under investigation after a video surfaced online which shows him talking about paying a woman for pictures of a naked girl.

A spokesperson with the Austin Fire Department confirmed to KVUE Saturday afternoon that the man in the video is former firefighter Erik Spalteholz.

Spalteholz retired from the department on Monday, according to a department spokesperson.

The video shows Spalteholz speaking to an unidentified woman, where he claims to have paid another woman more than $700 for pictures of a naked girl.

"And you knew she was 3 or 4, and you continued to ask for her pictures?" the unidentified woman asked.

"Yeah. But she only sent, like, two series of pictures," Spalteholz responded.

"And you were telling her to do what?" the woman in the video asked.

"Just take pictures, like, you know, just normal," Spalteholz said. "Not do anything abusive. Not like do anything bad like that. Just take the pictures, naked pictures. No sexual acts or anything like that."

"So you're attracted to 3 or 4-year-olds?" the unidentified woman asked.

"No, it was just kinda the excitement of actually it happening at one point more than anything else," the former AFD firefighter said.

Austin Firefighters Association president Bob Nicks told KVUE Saturday he didn't find out about the video until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

"It's disgusting. It's absolutely deplorable conduct," Nicks said. "It's just sickening, and I hope the only good thing to maybe come out of this is that the police can identify this young lady as soon as possible and do something about this to stop it, stop her hell."

Austin Fire Chief Rhoda Kerr said in the statement that the department's Professional Standards Office opened an investigation after finding out about the video earlier in the week, but Spalteholz retired shortly after.

"His file has been turned over to the Austin Police Department as they proceed with their investigation. We will fully cooperate with law enforcement as they go through that process," Kerr said in the statement.

KVUE has reached out to the Austin Police Department for comment, and a spokesperson couldn't confirm whether or not Spalteholz is under investigation. It's unclear whether Spalteholz will face any charges.

Spalteholz was a member of the Austin Fire Department for 22 years.

