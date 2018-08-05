MANOR, Texas -- Video obtained by KVUE Monday portrays a road rage incident in which a man can be seen exiting his vehicle with a baseball bat.

According to the Department of Public Safety, an off-duty recruiter with the DPS drove up on the incident shortly after it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The DPS said someone exited one of the vehicles with a baseball bat and another weapon before driving off.

The incident reportedly occurred on State Highway 130 northbound near the Gregg Manor and E. Howard Lane exit.

The Manor Police Department is investigating.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

