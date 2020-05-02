HOUSTON — Texans from Midland to Abilene are waking up to more than 5 inches of snow on the ground early Wednesday as a cold front and wintry weather sweeps through the state.

Viewer Carlos Schutz sent us video from Big Spring, Texas, about 100 miles west of Abilene, where it looks like a winter wonderland:

So what about Houston's weather?

Don't expect anything like what we've seen from our Texan neighbors to the north.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Erika Lopez is calling for Houston's temperatures to drop into the 40s by Wednesday evening (the cold front pushed through early this morning). There is a chance for cold rain before lunchtime and, in our northwest counties, a slight chance for a wintry mix of sleeet/snow in the late evening/early Thursday, but if we get any snow flurries in our area it will likely happen while we are asleep. And, while it will be cold, it'll be too warm for it to stick too the ground.

Watch Erika's full forecast below or tap here for the latest Houston weather update.

