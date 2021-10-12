'Victory' or 'dark day'? Pro-life and pro-choice supporters react to Supreme Court SB 8 decision

The Supreme Court ruled the Texas abortion law can stand, but does allow abortion providers to sue certain state entities.

HOUSTON — More than a month since SB 8 took center stage at the Supreme Court, the justices issued their decision.

The Supreme Court let SB 8 stand. That means the six week abortion ban, the country's most restrictive abortion law on the books continues to be enforced. But the Court's ruling to also allow abortion providers to sue certain state entities does offer pro-choice supporters a narrow path forward.

Neither side got exactly what it wanted, and now both sides are gearing up for another round of legal battles over the Texas Heartbeat Act.

"It is a moment, it's definitely a dark day," Marva Sadler with Whole Woman's Health Alliance said.

Abortion providers in Texas say the court's ruling today was a gut punch.

"Tomorrow will be 102 days with more women who can't get services," Sadler said.

"This is the boldest pro-life measure since Roe v. Wade," said Kim Schwartz with Texas Right to Life.

The ruling today a win for the pro-life movement.

"We do have victory in that it remains in effect and the victory against the Biden administration," said Schwartz.

"Today's decisions restarts this legal back and forth in court that's kept Texans in the dark," said Jennifer Driver, Senior Director of Reproductive Rights.

While this all plays out again in the lower courts, abortion providers say Texas women will continue to be unable to access their constitutional right to abortion. Most concerning, they say, is the message the court is sending out to other states.

"We're seeing copy cat legislation in states like Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, it's having a devastating impact to people in this country," said Driver.

All eyes now turn to what the court will decide in the Mississippi abortion case. Tonight pro-life supporters feel a lot more confident about what's to come then they did 24 hours ago.

President Biden released this statement in response to today's decision: