GATESVILLE, Texas -- ATF agents and Central Texas investigators are trying to figure out what sparked an explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital Tuesday, killing one and injuring 12.

It sparked before 3 p.m., sending vibrations through the hospital and down the block. “It was the kind of explosion that shook your body up a little bit," said Humberto Perez, who works at a restaurant across the street from the hospital.

The pictures from police prove it. This was a new part of the hospital campus, under construction.

"I do understand there's a possibility with a gas line, maybe some activity going on with that?" said David Byron, the hospital's manager. "It generated quite a blast out there."

The Coryell County judge called it a "construction accident" that killed one, and hurt 12. All were working construction on that project. Some were burned so badly, they were taken to Dallas' Parkland Hospital, which has a nationally recognized burn unit.

Back in Gatesville, medical staff and hospital patients evacuated and so did two nearby nursing homes.

"My stomach just dropped because I knew they were there both close by," said Mary Ann Synder, who has a mother and aunt in one of those homes.

The explosion cut power to both and emergency responders rushed residents to a church with water, air-conditioning and 'The Andy Griffith Show' playing on a pair of big screen TVs. Still, it was all a bit disorienting.

"She keeps asking where we are," said Snyder, of her aunt. "I just now told her that they had some trouble at the nursing home."

But their stay is short lived. The goal is to get the elderly into nursing homes in other Central Texas cities by the end of the day. WFAA watched as both of Synder's loved ones were placed on a bus for temporary stays elsewhere.

"I think they handled it well and very fast," she said.

The residents and patients at the hospital during the blast will likely be at their new locations for some time, as all affected buildings are closed until further notice.

Also, Flower Mound fire was there to help Tuesday evening. Members of the department were in Central Texas for training when the call for the explosion came in, and they came over to provide help.

Emergency services offsite are still in operation but are transporting patients to area hospitals in Waco, Killeen, and Temple.

The hospital is closed as authorities say the buildings are not safe at this moment. Some power has been restored to part of the campus.

Investigators are not currently onsite but will return once daylight hits.

