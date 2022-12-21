Disabled veteran, wife living in a tent after home burns down

An arctic blast is heading to San Antonio. Neighbors are coming together to get the couple out of the cold.

SAN ANTONIO — The National Weather Service warns an arctic blast is heading to the region. For some, the cold isn’t just bitter. It’s dangerous.

A family in Schertz, Texas, is living in a tent after their RV burned down.

"Some people say an RV isn't a home," said Chico Dyke. "For us, it's a home."

On Sunday, right before the sun went down, Dyke says their stove caught fire.

He was able to get his wife, two service dogs and one of their cats out safely. Dyke says it’s a miracle they survived.

“Within 15 minutes it was just an inferno," said Dyke. "By the time the fire department got here, there was no saving anything.”

A bible is the only belonging that withstood the flames.

Dyke and his wife are now living in a tent behind the remnants of their RV. They are doing everything they can to fight off frostbite.

“With blankets," he said. "We have two electric heaters. Tomorrow I am going to start working on our propane heaters.”

Even in a time of uncertainty, neighbors say the family is still giving back. The couple continues to offer food from their outdoor pantry.

“There’s always somebody worse off than we are," said Dyke. "Even though we are in a tent right now because our home burned down and we are cooking on an old truck rim, there are some people out here tonight that are sleeping under a bridge somewhere.”

The American Red Cross responded to the fire at Kountry Campground RV park. According to a spokesperson, a caseworker helped provide immediate assistance to the family and a team will be following up.