K-9 Chucky, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, had been let loose to try to subdue the man, but the dog wasn't wearing a protective vest and died from a gunshot wound.

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County jury has returned a guilty verdict against Matthew Mireles, the man on trial in the shooting death of a Bexar County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer.

Mireles was accused of leading Bexar County deputies on a chase before shooting and killing the K-9 officer named Chucky in January 2019.

He has been found guilty on all counts, including aggravated assault of a police officer, evading arrest and felon in possession of a firearm.

The multi-county pursuit began in Karnes County and ended with Mireles walking around on Loop 1604 in Bexar County.

The sheriff's office says that’s when Mireles pointed a gun at law enforcement and started firing.

DPS Trooper Daniel Gonzales was on the stand to testify earlier this week. He said Mireles shot in the direction of Chucky but he wasn’t sure whether Mireles had actually hit Chucky.

He testified that when officers fired back at Mireles, he was hit, and that’s when they saw Chucky was hit.

