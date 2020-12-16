Texas temporary waiver of vehicle registration requirements, driver's license ends in April 2021

If you have not renewed your expired vehicle registration, you should make plans to renew by April 14, 2021.

HOUSTON — The temporary waiver of certain vehicle title and registration requirements and driver's licenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will end on April 14, 2021.

If you have not renewed your expired vehicle registration or driver's license, drivers are encouraged to make plans by that date.

It is not necessary to wait until the deadline to complete any overdue transactions as motorists have several renewal options.

How to renew your vehicle registration in Texas

There are three ways to renew your vehicle registration in Texas.

Online: Visit www.TxDMV.gov/register or www.Texas.gov. This is the quickest and least expensive way to renew. Save $1 if you renew online. Online renewal is available up to nine months past your registration expiration date.

Mail: Return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment and other required information to your county tax assessor-collector.

In Person: Visit the office of your county tax assessor-collector. In many counties, in-person renewal is also available at other locations, such as certain grocery stores. Contact your county tax office to check hours and locations.

Reminder: Before renewing registration, Texans will need to obtain a passing vehicle inspection at the state vehicle inspection station of their choice, unless their vehicle is exempt from inspection requirements.

The expiring temporary waiver covers the following services:

Initial vehicle registration.

Vehicle registration renewal.

Vehicle titling.

Renewal of permanent disabled parking placards.

30-day temporary permits.

Driver’s license renewal in Texas

A waiver granted earlier this year by the governor’s office is also set expire on April 14, 2021.

The waiver applied to DLs, commercial DLs, commercial learner permits, ID cards and election identification certificates that expired on or after March 13, 2020.