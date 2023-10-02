Vehicle crashes into gate at Texas State Capitol; woman arrested

The driver has been charged with criminal mischief, aggravated assault on a peace officer, evading arrest, driving while intoxicated and child abandonment.

AUSTIN, Texas — A vehicle crashed through a closed gate on the Texas State Capitol's southern grounds Thursday night.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 2014 Ford Explorer driven by 25-year-old Karla Morales Mateo was seen along Eleventh Street and Congress Avenue at approximately 6:40 p.m. Thursday

DPS said Mateo drove onto the sidewalk, dropped two children off and then "intentionally drove through a portion of the iron fence" near the southwest exit bollards and then onto the grounds before ending up at the top of the great walk near the south steps of the Capitol.

DPS arrested Mateo and she was taken to the Travis County Jail. She is charged with five felony charges: criminal mischief, aggravated assault on a peace officer, evading arrest, driving while intoxicated and child abandonment.

The children were released to Child Protective Services.

Capitol Region CID is investigating this incident.

Both chambers of the Texas Legislature adjourned Wednesday and are not scheduled to reconvene until Tuesday.

