LIVE AT 10 A.M. | Vanessa Guillen's family to hold press conference with attorney in Washington D.C.

We will stream today's press conference live on this page, on our mobile app and YouTube channel.

HOUSTON — The anger and disappointment with the investigation of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen's disappearance from Fort Hood will go national on Wednesday morning as her family and their attorney hold a press conference just blocks from the White House.

The Guillen family and their attorney Natalie Kahwam are scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. Houston time/11 a.m. Eastern. You can watch live on this page - check back later.

The press conference is scheduled to be held just one day after a civilian working on a fence in Little River Academy, Texas discovered human remains. The remains were found not far from where the Army Criminal Investigation Division and Texas EquuSearch looked for Guillen on June 22.

Those remains were sent for forensic testing to be identified. There is no timetable for when a positive identification could be made, but Tim Miller of the Houston-based volunteer search group Texas EquuSearch said he would be suspending his search for Guillen.

Fort Hood has come under fire in recent weeks for their handling of her disappearance.

Guillen, who is from Houston, was last seen the morning of April 22 a parking lot at the Army post. Her car keys, room key, identification card and wallet were found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day. Her cell phone was missing, however.

Her family claims the base didn't tell them about the disappearance, and they also questioned why there was not a 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. check to make sure all soldiers were accounted for.

They claim the Army is covering up any information they have on the case.

U.S. Representative Sylvia Garcia, also of Houston, has been pushing Fort Hood and Army CID for more transparency.