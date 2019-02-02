RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia governor Ralph Northam spoke Saturday, apologizing for a photo of a man in blackface next to another person in a Ku Klux Klan robe that appears on his medical school yearbook personal page.

During his apology, Northam denied that he was in either costume in the picture, but he did admit to another incident in which he wore blackface.

"I did participate in a dance contest in San Antonio, in which I darkened my face as part of a Michael Jackson costume," Northam said at Saturday's press conference. "I look back now and regret that I did not understand the harmful legacy of an action like that."

Northam further elaborated on the talent show that took place in 1984 while Northam was completing a pediatric residency at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

"I had the shoes, I had a glove, and I used just a little bit of shoe polish on my cheeks...I had always liked Michael Jackson," Northam explained.

People quickly turned to social media following the San Antonio namedrop.

The governor released a statement Friday after the photo went viral and sparked public outrage. In it, he said that he was "deeply sorry for the decision...to appear as I did in this photo;" Contrary to that statement, Northam was resolute Saturday that he, in fact, does not appear in this photo.

Oh, and on the outcome of that 1984 dance contest: "I actually won the contest because I had learned how to do the moonwalk," Northam said.

Watch Saturday's full press conference below: