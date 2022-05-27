Dad uses bolt cutters to help save Uvalde students during mass shootings

Father of a second grader said he raced to the campus to help with the rescue effort

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — One dad who managed to be in the right place at the right time said he was able to assist a handful of law enforcement officers who helped children escape from the Robb Elementary campus.

For safety's sake, Jesse did not want his last name used, but he said he wanted to share his story so that people would remember there is good in the world.

Jesse said he was at work, not too far from the campus, when a supervisor told everyone about the attack.

The father of a second grader said he didn't hesitate to do what he could to save her.

"I grabbed my keys and took off running, hopped in my vehicle and rushed over here while the cops were still showing up."

Jesse says because he was professionally dressed, he thinks the officers believed he was a school administrator and let him stay.

Jesse said "I was lined up right next to two law enforcements and a Border Patrol and they had told me to duck down and keep low."

The men talked for a couple of minutes about what they could do to start evacuating children.

"They said 'Hey man - you got any bolt cutters?' I didn't have any, but I went to go look," Jesse said, adding that he found some at a neighbor's house across the street.

"I was able to give it to them and they were able to cut the fence, the gate, and they were able to enter into the second grade building," Jesse said.

Jesse said as quickly as they could, they used patrol vehicles to shield the children from gunfire and started the evacuation.

"Then after that they were starting to let the kids out one by one. We waited there at the gate for them. We lined them up behind the vehicles, telling them to keep low, keeping them secure, getting one class after another," Jesse said.

He said the moment he saw his daughter is something he will never forget, having his daughter cry in his arms while hugging him.

"I finally saw my daughter and my heart just dropped. I grabbed her and put her to the side and told her Daddy would be right back, that I needed to go help out," Jesse said.

Buses were brought into a parking lot on the back side of the building and the kids were taken to a safe space for reunification with family.

"It was just a crazy experience. I'm still in disbelief as if it's not real or something. It's just a shocking, shocking and tragic time," Jesse said.

Jesse said the teachers, who responded bravely, have his highest praise.

"Those are the true heroes right there. Those are the true heroes, for them to protect their kids, kids that are not even theirs, but their students. That just shows beyond what kind of courageous persons they were," Jesse said.

Jesse's daughter said the class was watching a movie when the attack started and they didn't hear any gunfire, but when a neighboring teacher warned of the danger, the kids were herded into a bathroom inside the classroom, where they were comforted and kept quiet while they waited for rescue.

While agonizing over the losses other parents are suffering, Jesse said he is grateful that loving people worked together to save his child and so many others.